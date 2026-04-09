Shaurya Diwas: Rahul Gandhi flags CAPF concerns, promises reforms
Congress leader praises CRPF’s courage in safeguarding the nation, fighting terror and ensuring peaceful polls
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force on CRPF Shaurya Diwas, while highlighting long-standing concerns within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and promising reforms if the Congress returns to power.
In a message on social media, Rahul Gandhi lauded the courage and sacrifice of CRPF personnel, noting their role in safeguarding the nation, combating terrorism and Naxalism, and ensuring peaceful conduct of elections.
Significance of Shaurya Diwas
Observed annually on April 9, CRPF Shaurya Diwas commemorates a 1965 battle in which a small contingent of CRPF jawans repelled a Pakistani brigade at Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, marking a historic display of bravery.
Concerns over career progression
Rahul Gandhi stressed that tributes must go beyond symbolism, pointing to issues such as delayed promotions, limited leadership opportunities, and lack of recognition for CAPF personnel.
He criticised the existing system where top leadership roles are largely reserved for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, arguing that CAPF personnel—given their field experience and specialised training — should be allowed to rise to senior command positions within their own forces.
“This is not just about career progression, but about justice and dignity,” he said, adding that such structural issues hurt morale despite the forces’ critical role in national security.
Opposition to CAPF Bill
The Congress leader reiterated his opposition to the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, recently passed in the Rajya Sabha. The legislation formalises deputation of IPS officers to senior posts in CAPFs, reserving:
50 per cent of inspector general posts
67 per cent of additional director general posts
100 per cent of special DG and DG posts
for IPS officers.
Rahul Gandhi termed this an “institutional bias” that sidelines CAPF personnel, who are at the forefront of border security, counter-insurgency operations, and election duties.
Congress promise
Reaffirming his party’s stance, Rahul Gandhi said a Congress-led government would ensure fair promotions, leadership opportunities, and improved welfare measures, pledging to end what he described as a discriminatory system.
“The nation is indebted to these heroes — now is the time to ensure justice and dignity for them,” he said. Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force on CRPF Shaurya Diwas, while also drawing attention to "long-standing concerns" within the forces and assuring that a Congress-led government would address these issues.
He said that a Congress government will ensure fair promotions, leadership opportunities, and enhanced recognition for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Heartfelt congratulations and respectful salutations to the brave and valiant personnel of our force on CRPF Valour Day. Your courage and sacrifice protect our country every day. By remaining deployed on the borders, you keep the nation secure, confront terrorism and Naxalism head-on, and ensure the greatest festival of democracy, elections, remains peaceful and safe."
CRPF Shaurya Diwas is commemorated annually on 9 April to honour the exceptional bravery and supreme sacrifice of CRPF personnel. The day marks a historic episode in 1965, when a small contingent of CRPF jawans successfully repelled an attack by a Pakistani brigade at Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.
He went on to stress that paying tribute must go beyond symbolic gestures. "True homage is not merely through words," he said, adding that despite years of dedication and sacrifice, CAPF personnel "neither receive timely promotions nor the right to lead their own force -- because the top positions are reserved for those from outside the force".
Highlighting the expertise of CAPF personnel, Rahul Gandhi said, "CAPF personnel possess specialised training, ground experience, and deep strategic insight -- which is why, from the perspective of national security as well, it is essential that the leadership of these forces comes from within the same system, from people who truly understand their challenges and needs."
He further remarked, "From being deprived of leadership opportunities to long-pending issues related to pay, welfare, and respect, this institutional injustice wounds the morale of those personnel who dedicate their lives to the nation's security."
Describing the matter as one that goes beyond professional growth, Rahul Gandhi said, "This is not just a question of career progression, but one of justice and dignity."
Reaffirming his party's position, he added, "The Congress Party and I hold you in the highest regard and love you deeply, and we believe that your advancement within your force, top leadership roles, and the respect you deserve are your rightful due -- upon coming to power, our government will end this discriminatory system and ensure CAPF personnel receive their full rights."
"The nation is indebted to you heroes; now is the time for justice to be served in your favour," Rahul Gandhi added.
Rahul Gandhi has consistently voiced opposition to the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, repeatedly highlighting what he describes as stagnation in career growth and denial of leadership roles for non-IPS officers within Central Armed Police Forces.
He criticised what he termed as an institutional bias that reserves senior leadership positions for officers of the Indian Police Service, despite CAPF personnel being at the forefront of border security, counter-Naxal operations, and election duties.
Earlier, on 1 April, the Rajya Sabha passed the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026. The legislation formalises the deputation of IPS officers to senior leadership roles in CAPFs, reserving 50 per cent of inspector general posts, 67 per cent of additional director general posts, and all special director general and director general positions for IPS officers.
With PTI inputs
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