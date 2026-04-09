Shaurya Diwas: Rahul Gandhi flags CAPF concerns, promises reforms

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force on CRPF Shaurya Diwas, while highlighting long-standing concerns within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and promising reforms if the Congress returns to power.

In a message on social media, Rahul Gandhi lauded the courage and sacrifice of CRPF personnel, noting their role in safeguarding the nation, combating terrorism and Naxalism, and ensuring peaceful conduct of elections.

Significance of Shaurya Diwas

Observed annually on April 9, CRPF Shaurya Diwas commemorates a 1965 battle in which a small contingent of CRPF jawans repelled a Pakistani brigade at Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, marking a historic display of bravery.

Concerns over career progression

Rahul Gandhi stressed that tributes must go beyond symbolism, pointing to issues such as delayed promotions, limited leadership opportunities, and lack of recognition for CAPF personnel.

He criticised the existing system where top leadership roles are largely reserved for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, arguing that CAPF personnel—given their field experience and specialised training — should be allowed to rise to senior command positions within their own forces.

“This is not just about career progression, but about justice and dignity,” he said, adding that such structural issues hurt morale despite the forces’ critical role in national security.

Opposition to CAPF Bill

The Congress leader reiterated his opposition to the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, recently passed in the Rajya Sabha. The legislation formalises deputation of IPS officers to senior posts in CAPFs, reserving:

50 per cent of inspector general posts

67 per cent of additional director general posts

100 per cent of special DG and DG posts

for IPS officers.

Rahul Gandhi termed this an “institutional bias” that sidelines CAPF personnel, who are at the forefront of border security, counter-insurgency operations, and election duties.

Congress promise

Reaffirming his party’s stance, Rahul Gandhi said a Congress-led government would ensure fair promotions, leadership opportunities, and improved welfare measures, pledging to end what he described as a discriminatory system.

“The nation is indebted to these heroes — now is the time to ensure justice and dignity for them,” he said. Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force on CRPF Shaurya Diwas, while also drawing attention to "long-standing concerns" within the forces and assuring that a Congress-led government would address these issues.

He said that a Congress government will ensure fair promotions, leadership opportunities, and enhanced recognition for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.