Congress’ Chandy Oommen votes in black in symbolic protest in Puthupally

Congress candidate Chandy Oommen on Thursday cast his vote in Puthuppally wearing black attire, calling it a symbolic protest as polling got underway in the Kerala assembly elections.

Oommen, son of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, arrived at the polling booth around 10.30 am accompanied by his mother and sister. This marks the first assembly election in the constituency since Oommen Chandy’s death in 2023.

Having won the by-election earlier, Chandy Oommen is now seeking to retain the Congress-led UDF stronghold in a key contest against the LDF and NDA.

‘Protest against years of harassment’

Speaking to reporters, Oommen said his decision to wear black reflected multiple grievances, particularly alleging prolonged political targeting of his father.