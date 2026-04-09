Congress’ Chandy Oommen votes in black in symbolic protest in Puthupally
Having won the by-election earlier, Oommen is now seeking to retain Congress-led UDF stronghold in a key contest against LDF and NDA
Congress candidate Chandy Oommen on Thursday cast his vote in Puthuppally wearing black attire, calling it a symbolic protest as polling got underway in the Kerala assembly elections.
Oommen, son of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, arrived at the polling booth around 10.30 am accompanied by his mother and sister. This marks the first assembly election in the constituency since Oommen Chandy’s death in 2023.
Having won the by-election earlier, Chandy Oommen is now seeking to retain the Congress-led UDF stronghold in a key contest against the LDF and NDA.
‘Protest against years of harassment’
Speaking to reporters, Oommen said his decision to wear black reflected multiple grievances, particularly alleging prolonged political targeting of his father.
“My father was targeted for years… both when the LDF was in opposition and in power,” he said, referring to the solar case in which the former chief minister was later given a clean chit by the CBI.
He alleged that those behind the case were protected and that the issue continued to affect the family even after his father’s death.
Development concerns raised
Oommen also accused the LDF government of neglecting the constituency, claiming that development projects had stalled due to inadequate funding.
He pointed to incomplete projects initiated during his father’s tenure — including a hospital, bridges, and a mini civil station — as examples of delayed development.
Campaign style
During the campaign, Oommen drew attention for his low-key outreach, avoiding flex boards and posters and instead travelling alone by bicycle to connect with voters.
Puthuppally has long been a Congress bastion, represented by Oommen Chandy for over five decades. The outcome of this election is being closely watched as a test of whether the UDF can retain its traditional stronghold.
With PTI inputs
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