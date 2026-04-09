Kharge urges ‘vote for change’ as Assam, Kerala, Puducherry go to polls
Congress chief calls it a choice between status quo and “statehood, jobs, safety and honest governance”, urging voters to back change
As voting got underway across Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to voters to reject “division and apathy” and choose unity, development and accountable governance.
Assam: ‘Defeat politics of division’
Addressing voters in Assam, Kharge said the 2026 assembly elections mark a crucial moment for the state’s future. He alleged that over the past decade, Assam’s social fabric had been strained and resources exploited for political gain.
Calling for a united mandate, he urged people to “defeat politics of division, exclusion and apathy” and vote for “unity, welfare and real development”. He also made a special appeal to first-time voters to participate actively and back a vision of harmony and progress.
In a post on X, he asked the voters of Assam to choose a path of unity, welfare and real development, saying their votes can help restore Assam's pride and future.
"The change is palpable in Assam in this 2026 Assembly election," he said.
The Congress, which has been out of power in the state since 2016, is seeking a comeback in a high-stakes contest.
Puducherry: Call to vote against corruption
Extending his appeal to Puducherry, Kharge urged voters to “vote against corruption, unemployment, drugs, paper leaks and misuse of resources”.
He framed the election as a choice between the status quo and a push for “statehood, jobs, safety, honest governance and dignity”, asking voters to “safeguard their children’s future” and bring in a government that works for the people.
In a post on X, he said, "...Today is your moment to step out and vote against corruption, unemployment, drugs, paper leaks and misuse of your land and resources. It is time to (vote) for statehood, jobs, safety, honest governance, and dignity for every citizen.
"Use your vote to safeguard your children’s future, to restore Puducherry’s progress, and to bring back a government that truly works for the people! Vote for change. Vote for integrity."
Kerala: ‘Vote for a govt that listens’
In Kerala, Kharge highlighted the state’s legacy of unity, secular values and social justice, urging voters not to let “division or distraction” weaken its social fabric.
He pointed to concerns such as unemployment, financial distress and lack of opportunities, and appealed to voters to back “a government that listens, cares and delivers”.
n a post on X, Kharge said Kerala's strength has been its unity in diversity and asked them not to let that strength be weakened through division or distraction.
"My dear sisters and brothers of Keralam, You have always stood for education, dignity, secular values, and social justice. You have shown the nation what progressive thinking truly means. Now, once again, the responsibility lies in your hands.
"Over the past years, you have faced rising unemployment, financial distress, and growing uncertainty. Farmers, plantation workers, youth, and small business owners have all asked a simple question: 'Where is the relief? Where is the opportunity?'" Kharge said.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also pitched strongly for the United Democratic Front (UDF), calling it the vehicle for change and promising governance focused on people’s welfare rather than power retention.
With PTI inputs
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