Kharge urges ‘vote for change’ as Assam, Kerala, Puducherry go to polls

As voting got underway across Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to voters to reject “division and apathy” and choose unity, development and accountable governance.

Assam: ‘Defeat politics of division’

Addressing voters in Assam, Kharge said the 2026 assembly elections mark a crucial moment for the state’s future. He alleged that over the past decade, Assam’s social fabric had been strained and resources exploited for political gain.

Calling for a united mandate, he urged people to “defeat politics of division, exclusion and apathy” and vote for “unity, welfare and real development”. He also made a special appeal to first-time voters to participate actively and back a vision of harmony and progress.

In a post on X, he asked the voters of Assam to choose a path of unity, welfare and real development, saying their votes can help restore Assam's pride and future.

"The change is palpable in Assam in this 2026 Assembly election," he said.

The Congress, which has been out of power in the state since 2016, is seeking a comeback in a high-stakes contest.