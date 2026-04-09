Assembly polls 2026: Voting underway across Puducherry, Kerala, Assam
Counting for all three distinct regions is set for 4 May to reveal the political outcome
Puducherry — Tight security as 9.5 lakh voters cast ballots
Voting began at 7 am on Thursday across the Union Territory of Puducherry, including its enclaves Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, with 9.5 lakh voters turning out to decide the fate of the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. Women voters (5.03 lakh) outnumber men (4.46 lakh) in this high-stakes contest.
The UT has 1,099 polling stations, of which 209 have been identified as vulnerable, and 294 candidates are in the fray. The ruling NDA, led by the AINRC, is facing the INDIA bloc comprising Congress, DMK, and VCK. Actor-politician Vijay’s TVK has generated considerable buzz, while actor-director Seeman’s NTK aims to make a mark as a new entrant.
Election officials are maintaining tight security and monitoring sensitive booths closely to ensure free and fair polling across all segments.
Kerala — Polling begins in all 140 assembly constituencies
Polling began at 7 am on Thursday across all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala, following completion of mock polling. Early morning queues formed at 30,495 polling stations as voters sought to beat the rising heat.
Senior leaders including Congress Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, BJP’s R. Sreelekha, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi were among the first to cast their votes.
A total of 883 candidates are in the fray, with 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women, 273 transgender electors, and over 2.42 lakh overseas voters eligible to vote. The Election Commission has deployed 1.42 lakh trained personnel along with over 76,000 security staff and extensive live webcasting to ensure a smooth and secure process.
Voters are deciding whether the LDF can secure a consecutive third term or if the UDF or NDA can emerge as viable alternatives. The month-long campaign witnessed intense political exchanges, with all three fronts engaging in high-decibel rhetoric. The results will indicate whether Kerala will continue its traditional pattern of alternating governance or witness a shift in political trends.
Assam — Single‑phase voting for 126 seats underway
Polling began at 7 am on Thursday across all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam, with 2.5 crore voters, including 1.25 crore women and 318 third‑gender electors, exercising their franchise at 31,490 polling stations. Voting will continue until 5 pm under tight security, with long queues forming from early morning.
A total of 722 candidates are in the fray. Key contenders include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP), Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Several cabinet ministers from BJP allies AGP and BPF are also contesting.
The ruling NDA comprises BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF), aiming for a third consecutive term. The opposition alliance includes Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), and CPI(ML). Other parties such as AAP, UPPL, TMC, JMM, along with 258 independents, are also in the race.
Vote counting is scheduled for 4 May, which will determine if the NDA retains power or the opposition ends its decade-long absence from the state government.
What’s at stake
The outcomes in these three distinct regions will offer early insights into voter sentiment ahead of other major state elections this year. Counting for all three — Puducherry, Kerala and Assam — is scheduled on 4 May 2026, a date that will reveal whether incumbents hold ground or new political waves emerge.
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