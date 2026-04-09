Assembly polls 2026: Voting underway across Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Puducherry — Tight security as 9.5 lakh voters cast ballots

Voting began at 7 am on Thursday across the Union Territory of Puducherry, including its enclaves Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, with 9.5 lakh voters turning out to decide the fate of the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. Women voters (5.03 lakh) outnumber men (4.46 lakh) in this high-stakes contest.

The UT has 1,099 polling stations, of which 209 have been identified as vulnerable, and 294 candidates are in the fray. The ruling NDA, led by the AINRC, is facing the INDIA bloc comprising Congress, DMK, and VCK. Actor-politician Vijay’s TVK has generated considerable buzz, while actor-director Seeman’s NTK aims to make a mark as a new entrant.

Election officials are maintaining tight security and monitoring sensitive booths closely to ensure free and fair polling across all segments.

Kerala — Polling begins in all 140 assembly constituencies

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday across all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala, following completion of mock polling. Early morning queues formed at 30,495 polling stations as voters sought to beat the rising heat.

Senior leaders including Congress Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, BJP’s R. Sreelekha, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi were among the first to cast their votes.