Why Virat, Hardik and K.L. Rahul have unfollowed 26-year-old Punjabi rapper from Brampton

Virat Kohli has unfollowed him and consumer electronics brand boAT has withdrawn its sponsorship of his India tour, which was to begin on Saturday, September 23, with a performance on Cordelia Cruises, Mumbai. So, who is Shubh?

The Punjab-born, Brampton, Canada-based 26-year-old rapper Shubhneet Singh waded into controversy on a day when India-Canadian ties hit rock bottom after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused "Indian agents" of perpetrating the June 23 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar at a gurudwara in Surrey, Vancouver.

In an Instagram post captioned 'Pray for Punjab', along with two folded hands emojis, this baby-faced follower of the late Sidhu Moosewala ran a map of India without the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and the North-East on it.