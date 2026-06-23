Why Zoho is back in focus after Modi’s endorsement of Sridhar Vembu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public praise for Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu at a conclave on 22 June has pushed one of India’s most prominent software companies back into the national spotlight. The endorsement comes at a time when the Centre is increasingly relying on Zoho for critical government communications infrastructure, placing the company at the centre of a wider debate over digital sovereignty, data security and the growing role of private firms in state functions.

Critics argue that the migration also raises uncomfortable questions about whether India’s own government technology institutions have been sidelined in favour of a private vendor for handling sensitive official communications.

The government's growing reliance on Zoho has simultaneously elevated the profile of its founder, Sridhar Vembu. A long-time advocate of indigenous technology development, Vembu has repeatedly argued that India should reduce its dependence on foreign software platforms and build domestic alternatives.

Vembu's emphasis on building Indian technology products and reducing dependence on overseas platforms aligns closely with the government's digital sovereignty agenda, a convergence that has become more visible as Zoho's role within public-sector systems has expanded.

At the same time attention has also turned to Vembu's public positions, which often echo the government's emphasis on swadeshi technology, self-reliance and economic nationalism. His appearance at RSS events and his commentary on Tamil Nadu politics have contributed to perceptions that Zoho's rise is occurring alongside a broader ideological convergence with the ruling establishment.

Vembu served on the National Security Advisory Board headed by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and his company's expanding footprint within government systems has prompted questions in some quarters about the closeness between policy priorities and the commercial success of a single technology provider.

While there is no suggestion of impropriety, the overlap has drawn attention as Zoho's role within government infrastructure continues to expand.