Widespread rain forecast for Delhi and northwest India from 14 August

Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to receive widespread rainfall on 14 and 15 August as weather conditions turn favourable for stronger monsoon activity across northwest India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rainfall is expected to increase across parts of the region from 13 August, with isolated heavy showers becoming more likely from the following day. The IMD has forecast light rain or drizzle in Delhi until 17 August and advised residents to follow local weather updates, particularly while planning outdoor travel.

The broader spell of rain is being driven by a fresh low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal. The system, which developed off the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast on 12 August, is expected to strengthen into a well-marked low-pressure area and subsequently intensify into a depression.

An active monsoon trough positioned south of its usual location is also creating conditions conducive to heavier rainfall across large parts of the country.