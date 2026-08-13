Widespread rain forecast for Delhi and northwest India from 14 August
Bay of Bengal low-pressure system to intensify monsoon activity across several states; Anand Vihar air quality remains ‘poor’
Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to receive widespread rainfall on 14 and 15 August as weather conditions turn favourable for stronger monsoon activity across northwest India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Rainfall is expected to increase across parts of the region from 13 August, with isolated heavy showers becoming more likely from the following day. The IMD has forecast light rain or drizzle in Delhi until 17 August and advised residents to follow local weather updates, particularly while planning outdoor travel.
The broader spell of rain is being driven by a fresh low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal. The system, which developed off the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast on 12 August, is expected to strengthen into a well-marked low-pressure area and subsequently intensify into a depression.
An active monsoon trough positioned south of its usual location is also creating conditions conducive to heavier rainfall across large parts of the country.
Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy showers possible at isolated locations. Heavy to very heavy rain is also forecast in parts of Chhattisgarh.
The IMD has further predicted heavy rainfall across Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, western Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Tamil Nadu and parts of the Northeast.
Meanwhile, air quality varied considerably across Delhi. Anand Vihar recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 262, placing it in the “poor” category.
Several other monitoring stations reported “moderate” air quality, including IIT Delhi at 140, Rohini at 132, Punjabi Bagh at 124, R.K. Puram and Delhi University’s North Campus at 122 each, Chandni Chowk at 120 and Ashok Vihar at 114.
Air quality remained “satisfactory” at locations including Shadipur, JNU, Aya Nagar, NSUT Jaffarpur, the Commonwealth Sports Complex, ITO and DTU.
With IANS inputs