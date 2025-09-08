After Yamuna floods, drying homes and clearing silt big challenge for Delhi folks

For thousands still living in tents following the recent Delhi floods, returning home is no longer hindered by floodwaters — the main obstacle now lies in clearing thick layers of silt and waiting for their houses to dry before normal life can resume.

Vinod (47), a daily wage labourer from Ghat number 28, has been displaced for over a month. “There is a lot of mud in our home. We need to remove all of it first and then again leave the house empty for some days to let it dry. Only then can we move back,” he said.

He currently lives in a relief camp in Yamuna Bazar with his wife and six children, who have missed over a month of school and college. “Our children help manage and keep our belongings safe in the relief camps while my wife and I go out to work or clean the mud. They will be able to resume their studies only after we shift back to our home,” he said.

Neelam Devi (45), who lives near Ghat number 27, described a similar ordeal. “It is hours of tiresome work to clean so much silt. We don't have money to hire help. Once the mud is out, we still need the house to dry, which depends on the weather,” she explained.

Mamata, a 20-year-old woman, expressed exhaustion from the ongoing situation. “It’s been more than three weeks. We just want to go back to our homes. You won't find any adult here in the tents — they all go during the day to clean their homes,” she said.