Will again file case against media if stories against SFI done: Kerala CPI(M) Secy

The case was registered following a complaint by SFI state secretary P.M. Arsho that Akhila Nandakumar had filed a story that he (Arsho) has passed an examination which he had not written, and it was intended to defame him. As per Arsho, he had not applied for the third semester examination of the 2021-22 batch of the postgraduate programme in Archeology and Material Cultural Studies and hence there was no possibility of him passing the examination.



The Kerala Student Union (KSU), the pro-Congress student body had claimed that in the college website document, it was mentioned that Arsho had passed the examination even though the total marks he gained was Zero.