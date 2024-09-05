Will catch RSS-BJP by ear to get caste census done: Lalu Prasad

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday, 5 September, vowed to ensure that a caste census is conducted, saying he will "catch the RSS-BJP by the ear" to make it happen.

The former Bihar chief minister made the remark at a function organised by his party to mark the birth anniversary of OBC stalwart Babu Jagdeo Prasad, whose aggressive style of political mobilisation had earned him the epithet "Lenin of Bihar".

"I will catch the RSS-BJP by the ear and make them get caste census done", said Prasad, evoking applause and laughter from the crowds.

The ailing septuagenarian, who nowadays rarely turns up at public functions, spoke for less than five minutes and in a weak voice though he remained the cynosure of all eyes at the RJD office which was choc-a-bloc with workers and supporters.

Earlier, his younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav gave a detailed speech in which the RJD's track record in safeguarding the interests of the backward classes were highlighted.

Yadav pointed out that his father, as the then Bihar CM, had ensured full implementation of Mandal Commission in the state while he, as the then deputy CM, played a key role in ensuring that a caste-based survey took place and quotas for deprived castes were raised as per the revised population estimates.