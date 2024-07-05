Modi govt will fall by August: Lalu Yadav on RJD foundation day

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday predicted the fall of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre by August, and claimed elections can happen anytime.

"I appeal to all party workers to be ready, as elections can happen anytime. Modi's government in Delhi is very weak and it can fall by August...," the former Bihar chief minister said at an event to mark his party's foundation day in Patna.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP secured 240 seats, falling short of the 272 needed for a majority. Nevertheless, it formed the government with the backing of allies such as the Bihar-based Janata Dal (U) and Andhra-based Telugu Desam Party, enabling Narendra Modi to commence his third consecutive term as prime minister.

Notably, since the inception of Modi 3.0, several Opposition leaders have voiced predictions that the government will not endure beyond a few months. Lalu's recent statements have further fuelled such speculation.

Addressing RJD workers, Lalu's son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav attacked the JD(U) for compromising its principles and allying with the BJP to retain power.

"...Those from Janata Dal (U) compromised with their ideology due to their greed for power and allied with the BJP. Rashtriya Janata Dal is the only party which has neither compromised nor knelt before the BJP. Being in power is not the biggest thing. Our fight is for those who are weak and deprived."