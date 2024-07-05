Modi govt will fall by August: Lalu Yadav on RJD foundation day
Since the inception of Modi 3.0, several Opposition leaders have predicted that the government will not endure beyond a few months
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday predicted the fall of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre by August, and claimed elections can happen anytime.
"I appeal to all party workers to be ready, as elections can happen anytime. Modi's government in Delhi is very weak and it can fall by August...," the former Bihar chief minister said at an event to mark his party's foundation day in Patna.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP secured 240 seats, falling short of the 272 needed for a majority. Nevertheless, it formed the government with the backing of allies such as the Bihar-based Janata Dal (U) and Andhra-based Telugu Desam Party, enabling Narendra Modi to commence his third consecutive term as prime minister.
Notably, since the inception of Modi 3.0, several Opposition leaders have voiced predictions that the government will not endure beyond a few months. Lalu's recent statements have further fuelled such speculation.
Addressing RJD workers, Lalu's son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav attacked the JD(U) for compromising its principles and allying with the BJP to retain power.
"...Those from Janata Dal (U) compromised with their ideology due to their greed for power and allied with the BJP. Rashtriya Janata Dal is the only party which has neither compromised nor knelt before the BJP. Being in power is not the biggest thing. Our fight is for those who are weak and deprived."
Tejashwi, who is credited with winning four Lok Sabha seats for the RJD, highlighted that his party's vote share increased by 9 per cent in the recent Lok Sabha elections, while the NDA's vote share fell by 6 per cent. The INDIA bloc won nine of 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar.
Founded by Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1997, the RJD was a key component of the Congress-led UPA alliance from 2004 to 2014. The party's traditional support base includes Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Muslims, positioning it as a political advocate for the underprivileged.
In 2008, the RJD was granted the status of a recognised national party following its electoral performance in the northeastern states. However, it lost this status on 30 July 2010. Currently led by Tejashwi, the RJD stands as the official opposition and the largest political party in Bihar. Additionally, it is part of ruling coalitions in Jharkhand (mahagathbandhan) and Kerala (LDF) through its alliances.
Addressing RJD activists, Tejasvi also the government of chief minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar on the issue of multiple recent bridge collapses in the state: “Make public the dates of approval, tender, foundation stone-laying and inauguration of bridges. Everything will be clear."
