Will compensate for rainfall loss, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the government would compensate the people of loss incurred by them on account of heavy and incessant rainfall across the state.

The Chief Minister said he is monitoring the situation every moment by taking regular updates from across the state.

He said a regular contact is being kept through district administrations regarding the level of water and the relief measures being carried out in districts.

Mann said the government is duty bound to help the people in this hour of grave crisis and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause.