Just eight days of rain in July made up for the decrease in rainfall

Most parts of the country received significant rainfall in the first eight days of July, making up for the shortfall in rainfall across the country, according to imd data. Since the arrival of the monsoon, the city has received 243.2 mm rainfall, which is two per cent more than the normal rainfall of 239.1 mm.

There is a lot of difference in the amount of rain at different places in the country.

According to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the eastern and north-eastern parts of the country have received 17 per cent less rainfall (454.375 mm against the normal of 3 mm), while north India has recorded 59 per cent (125.5 mm against the normal of 199.7 mm).