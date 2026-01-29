SC stays UGC’s new equity regulations, cites risk of societal division

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the implementation of the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, citing concerns that the rules could divide society and have “grave repercussions”. The apex court issued notice to the Centre and the UGC and directed that the 2012 UGC Regulations will continue to operate until further orders.

The order came from a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi, which was hearing petitions challenging the new regulations on the grounds that they could discriminate against individuals in the general category and deny them effective grievance redressal mechanisms.

Invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure “complete justice”, the Bench ruled that the 2012 regulations will remain in force while the matter is being considered. The case has been listed for further hearing on 19 March.

“If we don’t intervene, it will have a dangerous impact. It will divide society and have grave repercussions,” the Bench observed during the hearing, signaling the court’s concern over the potential social consequences of the new framework.