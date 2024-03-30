Will income tax department reopen investigation into Sahara papers?

So, did the Congress fail to file income tax (I-T) returns? No. Did it fail to submit income and expenditure statements to the Election Commission of India (ECI)? No. Did it fail to provide the names and addresses of donors to the I-T department? Probably yes.

As per the party’s claim, it had delayed, not denied, the submission of names, addresses and PANs (permanent account numbers) of donors who paid altogether Rs 14 lakh to the party during 2017-18, details which the party claims to have submitted to the department eventually. There were, the Congress claims, 23 such donors, all party MPs and MLAs.

Is the Congress the only party which failed to furnish details on this count? No. On the basis of the BJP’s tax returns published on the ECI website, the Congress claims that at a cursory glance, the BJP has not provided details of donors who donated Rs 42 crore to the party.

But why then has the Congress been penalised and not the BJP, is what the party is asking, and accusing the I-T department of double standards and deliberately crippling the country's principal Opposition party before the crucial Lok Sabha elections.