Will Indians learn 'how to eat mangoes' (and how to roast Modi) from John Oliver?

The show typically airs on HBO on Sundays, and is telecast by JioCinema in India the next day. But this time, it seems to be 'delayed', seemingly indefinitely.

In that last episode, Oliver had taken potshots at Modi’s popularity, controversial policies and media manipulation—and shared his apprehension that this would get him censored in India. As 'insurance', he shared on social media the workaround for his followers as well—two microsites, to go live on 7 June, after the counting of votes and hopefully the jockeying for power amongst the various parties was done and dusted (so that no one might cry 'undue influence'? or was it to give Reliance/Ambani-owned Jio to change its mind?).

Amongst Oliver's humorous critiques in this last episode were those of Modi’s approval ratings, the BJP’s communal propaganda and the stifling of critical voices in Indian media.