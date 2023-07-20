Will not take any decision that hurts sentiments, Jagan assures Muslims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that his government will not take any decision that hurts the sentiments of minorities.

He gave this assurance to a delegation of Muslim representatives who called on him over the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he told them that the Centre has not yet prepared the draft bill on the UCC and no one knows its contents.

“This is your Government working for the interests of the weaker sections and minorities and it will not take any decision that hurts your sentiments. Don’t get unduly worried about it,” he said adding that only media is discussing these issues.