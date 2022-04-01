'Will not touch this', SC junks Maha govt's plea seeking SIT probe in Anil Deshmukh case

Senior advocate C.A. Sundaram, representing the Maharashtra government, submitted before the bench that the state government objected to the ongoing CBI probe against Deshmukh, with Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as the CBI director.



Sundaram vehemently argued that Jaiswal was the former DGP of Maharashtra and also chairman of the police establishment board at the relevant time, which examined the transfer and posting of the police officers concerned. The bench, also comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh, said: "We will not touch this matter".



Sundaram said the present CBI chief will either be possibly an accused or definitely a witness. "I am not going into likelihood of bias, a person who is relevant as a witness or an accused, he was directly involved," he said.