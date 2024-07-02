Will not trust EVMs even if I win all 80 seats in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 2 July said he will not trust EVMs even if he wins all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the president's address, Yadav said the INDIA alliance will do away with EVMs when it comes to power.

"When the Model Code of Conduct was imposed, the government and the commission were favouring some people. I do not want to go into details. Somewhere a question has been raised on that institution as well," Yadav said in an apparent reference to the Election Commission.

"I did not trust EVMs yesterday, I don't trust them today. And even if I win all 80 seats, I will not trust EVMs," he said.

"... the issue of EVMs is not dead, and we Samajwadis will remain adamant on it," Yadav added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later said it would be better if questions were not raised on the impartiality of the Election Commission.