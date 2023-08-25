Will raise issues of people of Ladakh in Parliament, their political voice being suppressed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday vowed to raise in Parliament the issues of the people of Ladakh as he alleged that their "political voice" was being suppressed and the promises of the central government on employment had turned out to be "false".

Gandhi has been touring the Union Territory of Ladakh for the past week.

"I went to every corner of Ladakh and talked to the youth, mothers and sisters and the poor. There are other leaders who only talk about their 'Mann Ki Baat'. I want to listen to your 'Mann Ki Baat'," the former Congress president said in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast.