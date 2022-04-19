Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Giriraj

Union minister Giriraj Singh has alleged that the recent attacks on Ram Navami processions at a number of places across the country flew in the face of the "claims of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb" (composite culture of India).

The firebrand BJP leader said the country did not object to the construction of new mosques post-Independence and "multifold rise in the population of Muslims" in the country despite large-scale demolition of temples in Pakistan where Hindus faced near-extinction, and warned that "now, patience is running out".

Singh made the provocative remarks while talking to reporters in this north Bihar district late Monday night. He was venting his spleen over remarks of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and "secular politicians with Jinnah's DNA" that Hindus should avoid venturing into Muslim-dominated localities to avoid communal flare-ups while taking out religious processions.