Will seek SC injunction against release of Cauvery water to TN: Karnataka CM

"The state is in distress as we have not received enough rainfall. There is a drought-like situation in the state. Out of 230 taluks, 195 taluks have been declared as drought-hit. In a meeting to be held soon, another 20-odd taluks will be declared drought-hit," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

The month of August saw a rainfall shortage for the first time in 123 years. In times of distress, there is no formula to decide how much water is to be released for Tamil Nadu, he said.

"Unfortunately, there is no distress formula to address this suffering... We cannot release water. We will appeal to the Supreme Court for an injunction against the CWMA order..." he said.

The chief minister also shared that the Supreme Court, in the modified order, had asked Karnataka to release 177.25 TMC of Cauvery water in a normal year. However, it did not specify the quantum of water to be released during any distress year.

"Till now, we were to release 108 TMC of water had it been a normal year. So far, only 39.6 TMC water has been given because there is no water and no rain," he added. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said there is very little inflow of water in the state.