Will strong economic growth sway voters?

The latest economic data released by India's National Statistical office last week showed GDP grew by 8.4 % in the October-December 2023 quarter, compared with 4.3% in the same period the previous year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly said the policies of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are behind the burgeoning growth. Modi and the BJP are campaigning to stay in power, with the general elections to be held between April and May.

"Robust 8.4% GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows the strength of Indian economy and its potential," Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Our efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth" that will help 1.4 billion Indians "lead a better life," he added.

Ahead of the election, Modi is touting an economic policy called "Viksit Bharat 2047" ("Developed India 2047"), which is his government's action plan to transform India into a developed country by 2047, exactly 100 years after gaining independence from British rule.

India's chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said strong domestic demand and private investments will continue to drive growth.

"Overall, the economy ticks many boxes in the right way ... so there is a case for international agencies to reappraise their estimate of potential GDP growth in India closer to 7% [annually], if not above," Nageshwaran told Indian media.

Rosy numbers leave economists skeptical

However, some economists say a more nuanced approach is needed to gauge the actual strength of India's economy.

They warn that the high GDP may not reflect balanced growth, citing a decline in agriculture, uneven private consumption, and increased reliance on public capital expenditure.