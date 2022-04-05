Will take revenge for attack on Rais Khan, former JD(U) MLA
"I projected Rais Khan to contest the MLC election from Siwan. The assailants should have attacked me, not Rais,"said former JD(U) MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh
Former JD(U) MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh on Tuesday met Independent MLC candidate Rais Khan, whose convoy was attacked by a group of unidentified assailants in Bihar's Siwan district, and said that "we will take revenge."
After meeting Rais Khan and two other injured in the Sufiya nursing home, Singh said that the attackers will not be spared.
"I projected Rais Khan to contest the MLC election from Siwan. The assailants should have attacked me, not Rais. Now, Rais has managed to save himself, we will take revenge. No one will be let off. They will have to face the consequences. Rais Khan is like my brother," Singh said while interacting with media persons in Siwan.
Rais Khan and his brother Ayub Khan are considered as musclemen of Siwan. They are commonly known as Khan brothers of the region.
On Monday night around 11 p.m., Rais Khan, along with his other aides, was returning from the Purana Qila office to home in Gyaspur village. When their convoy reached Mahual village, four to five assailants opened indiscriminate firing using AK-47 rifles.
The assailants have targeted a black SUV which was generally used by Rais Khan for travelling. On Monday night, he was in another vehicle and the attackers were not aware of the fact.
"An occupant of the black SUV was killed while two others were critically injured," Rais Khan added.
"During election campaign, I asked District Magistrate of Siwan to provide security but he turned down the request. I am facing life threat. A large number of empty cartridges of AK 47 are still lying there," Rais Khan said.
Siwan SP Sailesh Kumar Sinha rushed to the spot and initiated investigation into the incident.
Siwan police are currently clueless about the incident.
The voting for 24 seats of Bihar Legislative Council was held on Monday.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines