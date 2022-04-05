Will take revenge for attack on Rais Khan, former JD(U) MLA

Former JD(U) MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh on Tuesday met Independent MLC candidate Rais Khan, whose convoy was attacked by a group of unidentified assailants in Bihar's Siwan district, and said that "we will take revenge."



After meeting Rais Khan and two other injured in the Sufiya nursing home, Singh said that the attackers will not be spared.



"I projected Rais Khan to contest the MLC election from Siwan. The assailants should have attacked me, not Rais. Now, Rais has managed to save himself, we will take revenge. No one will be let off. They will have to face the consequences. Rais Khan is like my brother," Singh said while interacting with media persons in Siwan.



Rais Khan and his brother Ayub Khan are considered as musclemen of Siwan. They are commonly known as Khan brothers of the region.