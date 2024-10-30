Will this Diwali prove to be a deadly one for Delhi?

Since 2017, Delhi has banned firecrackers, yet data shows a sharp rise in PM2.5 and sulfur dioxide levels, along with increased noise pollution during Diwali. Most air quality monitoring stations report that pollution starts climbing in the evening and spikes dramatically around midnight.

Last year, on November 12, hourly PM2.5 levels at Anand Vihar measured 127 micrograms per cubic meter at 7 p.m., surging to 1,985 micrograms per cubic meter within five hours due to firecracker emissions.

Studies reveal that micropollutant concentrations begin rising from around 7:30 p.m., indicating widespread violation of the ban. Consequently, residents of Delhi NCR often resort to air purifiers and N95 masks to cope with the smog-filled environment. On average, PM2.5 concentrations climbed from 106 micrograms per cubic meter at 7:30 p.m. to 549 by 11:45 p.m.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi NCR regularly reaches hazardous levels. On Tuesday, local authorities recorded an AQI above 300, categorized as "very poor."