"We bought it in 2020, and soon after, the Covid pandemic hit. We then started renovating the house from the inside. There are memories of our Madam Ji (Sonia Gandhi) attached to this place because she was born in this house," Kang said, adding that converting it into a museum had been the family's intention from the outset.

He said the house had largely retained its original interiors when they acquired it, with old furniture, photographs and several household belongings still intact.

"There is an old tape recorder, a radio, old tables and other items, along with photographs of the family," he said.

Kang said his family did not live in the property but maintained it as an act of 'seva' (service), spending around 1,000 euros annually on its upkeep.

He expressed hope that Sonia Gandhi would return to her childhood home once the restoration and development work was complete. Referring to reports of her recent illness and the death of her mother, Kang said the family was waiting for a suitable time for the visit.

Explaining his emotional connection to the project, Kang recalled how his grandparents, who were born in Pakistan, had always wanted to revisit their ancestral home. However, his grandmother could not fulfil that wish.

He said Sonia Gandhi's childhood home must hold similar emotional significance for her, irrespective of where she lives today.

Kang said the proposed museum could attract hundreds of visitors and generate economic activity in the village. His wife and daughter, he added, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative.

He also appealed to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to visit Lusiana, saying residents, members of the Sikh community in Italy and the wider Indian diaspora were looking forward to welcoming them.

According to Kang, some of Sonia Gandhi's childhood friends still live in the area and fondly recall her visits to local cafes and familiar streets. Their hopes of seeing her return have grown since they learnt that an Indian Sikh family had purchased her childhood home.

Insisting that he considers himself a caretaker rather than the owner, Kang said his family was simply preserving the property until Sonia Gandhi could visit.

"It is not my house; it is her house. I am only performing a service, as a humble Sikh," he said.

With IANS inputs