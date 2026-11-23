Will turn Sonia Gandhi’s childhood home in Italy into museum, says Sikh bizman who bought property
Sukhdev Singh Kang's family is preserving the house and its original belongings, spending around 1,000 euros annually on maintenance
Sikh businessman Sukhdev Singh Kang, who bought Sonia Gandhi's childhood home in Italy in 2020, plans to convert the six-room property into a museum
Kang's family is preserving the house and its original belongings, spending around 1,000 euros annually on maintenance
He hopes Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will visit the village, saying locals and the Indian diaspora are eagerly awaiting her return
Sonia Gandhi's childhood home in Italy may soon be converted into a museum, with the Sikh businessman who purchased the property six years ago hoping the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson will visit once the restoration work is complete.
The six-room house, located in Lusiana in Italy's Vicenza province, is being maintained by businessman Sukhdev Singh Kang, who lives in Brescia, about an hour's drive away.
Originally from Juhura village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, Kang moved to Italy in 1992 and bought the property in 2020. Speaking to IANS during a visit to Amritsar, he said his family remained committed to preserving the house and turning it into a museum celebrating Sonia Gandhi's childhood.
"We bought it in 2020, and soon after, the Covid pandemic hit. We then started renovating the house from the inside. There are memories of our Madam Ji (Sonia Gandhi) attached to this place because she was born in this house," Kang said, adding that converting it into a museum had been the family's intention from the outset.
He said the house had largely retained its original interiors when they acquired it, with old furniture, photographs and several household belongings still intact.
"There is an old tape recorder, a radio, old tables and other items, along with photographs of the family," he said.
Kang said his family did not live in the property but maintained it as an act of 'seva' (service), spending around 1,000 euros annually on its upkeep.
He expressed hope that Sonia Gandhi would return to her childhood home once the restoration and development work was complete. Referring to reports of her recent illness and the death of her mother, Kang said the family was waiting for a suitable time for the visit.
Explaining his emotional connection to the project, Kang recalled how his grandparents, who were born in Pakistan, had always wanted to revisit their ancestral home. However, his grandmother could not fulfil that wish.
He said Sonia Gandhi's childhood home must hold similar emotional significance for her, irrespective of where she lives today.
Kang said the proposed museum could attract hundreds of visitors and generate economic activity in the village. His wife and daughter, he added, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative.
He also appealed to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to visit Lusiana, saying residents, members of the Sikh community in Italy and the wider Indian diaspora were looking forward to welcoming them.
According to Kang, some of Sonia Gandhi's childhood friends still live in the area and fondly recall her visits to local cafes and familiar streets. Their hopes of seeing her return have grown since they learnt that an Indian Sikh family had purchased her childhood home.
Insisting that he considers himself a caretaker rather than the owner, Kang said his family was simply preserving the property until Sonia Gandhi could visit.
"It is not my house; it is her house. I am only performing a service, as a humble Sikh," he said.
With IANS inputs