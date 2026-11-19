For decades, Indira Gandhi has occupied the Indian imagination as an embodiment of political steel — the decisive prime minister who reshaped South Asia's map in 1971 and suspended democratic norms during the Emergency four years later. In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, however, Sonia Gandhi steps beyond the imposing public image to recall the woman she lived with for 16 years: a formidable political leader, but also a mother, grandmother and, at times, a deeply vulnerable individual.

'Much has been written about my family, but rarely with real insight into who they were, their motivations, their struggles, their very human flaws,' Sonia writes, explaining her decision to break decades of reticence. 'I wanted to portray them honestly, as people I knew and loved.' At the heart of her account is the contrast between the public persona and the private woman. 'In the newspapers she was portrayed as tough or harsh, but at home she was just like any other mother.'

A temper that could freeze a room

When Sonia Maino arrived in New Delhi as a young Italian bride in 1968, the stature of her mother-in-law, then India's prime minister, was daunting enough. What unsettled her even more, however, was Indira's unpredictable temper.

'What I found most alarming was my mother-in-law's occasional explosions of temper,' Sonia recalls candidly. 'They could freeze the staff into numbness.' For a newcomer adjusting to an unfamiliar culture and household, the outbursts brought back painful memories of her own upbringing. 'Such outbursts would unsettle me, reminding me of my father's explosions. While I'd feel perturbed and shaken, Rajiv and Sanjay would sit quietly, waiting for the unpleasant moment to be over.'

Rajiv, accustomed to his mother's temperament, would try to reassure his anxious wife: "Don't let yourself get so scared. She'll be all right in no time." But reassurance did not immediately dispel Sonia's apprehension. 'Until I got to know her well, I'd quake in my seat,' she admits. The household was so accustomed to Indira's shifting moods that aides and even her physician would cautiously whisper 'Mood theek hai (is her mood all right)?' before entering her room.