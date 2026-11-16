'The dam burst': Sonia Gandhi at official launch of memoir

Sonia Gandhi says her memoir seeks to counter false accounts about her family.

She describes writing about the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi as particularly difficult.

Gandhi recalls her early years in the Gandhi household and her relationship with Rajiv.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said on Monday, 16 November that one of the motivations behind writing her memoir was to counter the many untrue accounts about her family and put the record straight.

Speaking at the official launch of Belonging: A Journey of Love, Gandhi said she had long been reluctant to share her innermost feelings but eventually agreed to write her story following persistent requests from friends and her children, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

She said the most difficult portions to write were those dealing with the assassinations of her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Recalling her relationship with Rajiv, she described their romance as magical.

Gandhi said the response to the book had taken her by surprise, with readers receiving it far more enthusiastically than she had anticipated. "I always thought people would be interested but this has been overwhelming and unexpected," she said during a conversation with an executive of publisher HarperCollins India.