'The dam burst': Sonia Gandhi at official launch of memoir
Recalls her life with Rajiv and Indira Gandhi, and the personal losses that were hardest to revisit
Sonia Gandhi says her memoir seeks to counter false accounts about her family.
She describes writing about the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi as particularly difficult.
Gandhi recalls her early years in the Gandhi household and her relationship with Rajiv.
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said on Monday, 16 November that one of the motivations behind writing her memoir was to counter the many untrue accounts about her family and put the record straight.
Speaking at the official launch of Belonging: A Journey of Love, Gandhi said she had long been reluctant to share her innermost feelings but eventually agreed to write her story following persistent requests from friends and her children, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
She said the most difficult portions to write were those dealing with the assassinations of her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Recalling her relationship with Rajiv, she described their romance as magical.
Gandhi said the response to the book had taken her by surprise, with readers receiving it far more enthusiastically than she had anticipated. "I always thought people would be interested but this has been overwhelming and unexpected," she said during a conversation with an executive of publisher HarperCollins India.
Explaining what prompted her to write the memoir, Gandhi said friends had repeatedly urged her to tell her own story. She eventually relented after Rahul, Priyanka and Manjulika Dubey, who helped with the book, persuaded her. "I have been reticent to tell my inner feelings, but on the insistence of both Rahul and Priyanka and Manjulika Dubey, I finally relented," she said.
"At the beginning, it was difficult, but once I started the dam burst," she added. "One of the reasons to write the book was because so much has been said about my family, mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter; most of it is unreal stories woven around you, hurtful things are said. This is a way of bringing out my feelings and about my family," she said.
Gandhi said she had never maintained a diary, either during her childhood or throughout her political career, and had relied largely on her memories while writing the book.
The title Belonging, she explained, reflected her own experience of trying to find acceptance in a new family and country. "It is also the case with so many women in India; when they marry, they may be from the same background, but it is difficult for the women to adjust to their new household," she said.
Reflecting on her early years in India, Gandhi said life in the Gandhi household was considerably more formal than what she had been accustomed to in Italy. However, her upbringing had prepared her to adapt to the new environment. "But my upbringing in Italy taught me to give respect to elders, seniors; that helped," she said.
She admitted that she had initially been terrified of Indira Gandhi and that it took time before she could address her as 'mummy'.
Gandhi also recalled her reluctance to see Rajiv enter politics, fearing that it would take away the time they spent together. "I was very against my husband joining politics; I was perhaps selfish because I thought all the time that was there, we will lose that. He had a lot of travelling. Our life changed, but that bond became stronger because that little time he had to spend was more important now," she said.
Reflecting on the aftermath of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, she said the roles within the family had undergone a profound reversal. She "became a child", while Rahul and Priyanka "became parents".
The book launch at ITC Maurya in New Delhi was attended by several prominent INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Jharkhand chief minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay. BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh was also present.
Among the other attendees were National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, Karnataka chief minister D.K. Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with several senior Congress leaders.
Published by HarperCollins India, Belonging: A Journey of Love was released on 10 November and has received an enthusiastic response from readers, with queues reported at prominent bookstores and strong demand through online platforms.
While the BJP has accused Sonia Gandhi of "whitewashing" events in the memoir, Congress leaders have praised its candour and lauded her political and personal journey. The memoir is primarily a personal account, with politics serving as its backdrop or, as Gandhi describes it in the book, "a kind of framework".
With PTI inputs