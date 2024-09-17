“Will work with one goal: bring back Kejriwal as chief minister,” says Atishi

Senior AAP leader Atishi is set to be the next chief minister of Delhi after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post on Tuesday, 17 September, in a move seen as a bold gambit to seize the initiative ahead of the assembly elections due in five months.

"I will work with one goal for the next few months… to bring back Kejriwal as the chief minister,” said the 43-year-old, who along with Kejriwal and other party leaders met Lt Governor V.K. Saxena and staked her claim to form the government after being elected the leader of the AAP legislature party.

It was confirmation, if any were needed, that Kejriwal’s grip on the party remains firm and this move is aimed at giving him space to set the agenda.

Atishi will be Delhi’s third woman chief minister after the Congress’ Sheila Dikshit and the BJP’s Sushma Swaraj. Dikshit was Delhi's longest-serving chief minister of Delhi, holding office for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. Swaraj ruled Delhi for 52 days from 12 October 1998.

Beset by charges of corruption over the excise scam and released from jail on 13 September, the AAP supremo submitted his resignation to the lt-governor in the evening on 17 September, virtually seeking a referendum on his “politics of honesty”.

Though Atishi was a frontrunner for the post and considered close to both Kejriwal and his second in command Manish Sisodia, the speculation over who would succeed him was intense. Ending the debate, Kejriwal proposed the name of the Kalkaji legislator at a meeting of the AAP legislature party and it was accepted unanimously.

Up next, the LG will forward Kejriwal's resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu for her acceptance. He will also send Atishi's letter to form a new government for the president’s nod, an official said.