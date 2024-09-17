Who is Atishi Marlena? The woman set to become Delhi’s next CM

Atishi Marlena, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and the lone woman in the Delhi government, is set to become the new chief minister of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal, the party's long-standing leader and incumbent chief minister, will step down today (17 September), and chose Atishi to take over the top post just months before the Delhi Assembly elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, who has led Delhi for nearly a decade, decided to step down as chief minister today. Following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 21 March and the prior jailing of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the AAP faced a leadership vacuum.

With no clear second-in-command, Atishi emerged as the frontrunner to lead both the party and the government through these challenging times.

Atishi’s name was proposed by Kejriwal himself, and despite other senior AAP leaders in the race, it was she who secured the backing of the party’s legislators.

Atishi has played a pivotal role in AAP, especially after Kejriwal’s arrest. Along with fellow leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, she stepped up to take charge of the party’s efforts during the Lok Sabha elections, becoming its most visible face during that period.

Her media appearances, speeches, and proactive stance made her a well-known figure within AAP and across Delhi.