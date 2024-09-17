Who is Atishi Marlena? The woman set to become Delhi’s next CM
Atishi Marlena, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and the lone woman in the Delhi government, is set to become the new chief minister of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal, the party's long-standing leader and incumbent chief minister, will step down today (17 September), and chose Atishi to take over the top post just months before the Delhi Assembly elections.
Arvind Kejriwal, who has led Delhi for nearly a decade, decided to step down as chief minister today. Following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 21 March and the prior jailing of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the AAP faced a leadership vacuum.
With no clear second-in-command, Atishi emerged as the frontrunner to lead both the party and the government through these challenging times.
Atishi’s name was proposed by Kejriwal himself, and despite other senior AAP leaders in the race, it was she who secured the backing of the party’s legislators.
Atishi has played a pivotal role in AAP, especially after Kejriwal’s arrest. Along with fellow leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, she stepped up to take charge of the party’s efforts during the Lok Sabha elections, becoming its most visible face during that period.
Her media appearances, speeches, and proactive stance made her a well-known figure within AAP and across Delhi.
Following the general elections, Atishi continued to be in the spotlight. In June, she made headlines by staging an indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government’s decision to withhold 100 million gallons of water per day, which caused a major water crisis in Delhi.
The protest highlighted her commitment to tackling crucial issues, and although she had to be hospitalised after her health deteriorated, the strike cemented her reputation as a fighter for Delhi’s residents.
What portfolios does Atishi manage?
Atishi currently oversees several key ministries in the AAP government, including education, finance, planning, PWD, water, power, and public relations. Her most significant contribution has been in the education sector, a key focus area for the AAP government.
AAP has always highlighted education as one of its top priorities, particularly its efforts to upgrade the infrastructure and curriculum of Delhi’s government schools. Atishi, as the education minister, has played a critical role in these reforms.
She previously served as an advisor to Manish Sisodia, the former education minister, and during her tenure, she was instrumental in launching major initiatives such as the 'Happiness Curriculum' and the 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum,' which focus on students' emotional well-being and skill development.
Scholar and educator
One of the most educated members of AAP, Atishi is a Rhodes Scholar, having studied at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and later at the University of Oxford. Her strong academic background, particularly in education and policy, has appealed to AAP’s urban, middle-class voter base.
Before entering politics, Atishi spent seven years in a small village in Madhya Pradesh, where she worked on organic farming and educational initiatives with various non-profit organisations. This experience shaped her understanding of grassroots issues and eventually led her to join AAP at its inception. She was a key member of the party’s Manifesto Drafting Committee for the 2013 Assembly election and played a role in shaping its early policies.
What does this mean for Delhi?
Atishi’s appointment as chief minister comes at a critical time. With Delhi’s Assembly elections just around the corner, she faces the immediate challenge of not only running the government but also leading the party through a period of political uncertainty. Her ability to handle both governance and AAP’s election strategy will be closely watched.
Her track record in education, her leadership during crises, and her ability to connect with urban voters make her a strong candidate to carry AAP forward. However, with the pressure of filling Arvind Kejriwal’s shoes and navigating the political turbulence that has surrounded AAP in recent months, Atishi’s leadership will be tested in the months ahead.
