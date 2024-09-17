Atishi succeeds Arvind Kejriwal as new Delhi chief minister

Senior AAP leader Atishi will be the new chief minister of Delhi, the party unanimously agreed on Tuesday, 17 September, after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators.

After being released from Tihar Jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

Atishi is a key face of the party as well as the government and holds multiple portfolios, including finance, education and PWD.