Atishi succeeds Arvind Kejriwal as new Delhi chief minister
Atishi is a key face of the party as well as the government and holds multiple portfolios, including finance, education and PWD
Senior AAP leader Atishi will be the new chief minister of Delhi, the party unanimously agreed on Tuesday, 17 September, after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators.
After being released from Tihar Jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".
She was a key member of the Manifesto Drafting Committee of AAP for the 2013 assembly elections and played a key role in shaping up the party during its early stages.
Besides being one of the most vocal leaders of AAP, she also sought to replicate Kejriwal's model of fasting protest.
On Monday, AAP held a series of meetings as Kejriwal sought feedback from members of the political affairs committee, the party's highest decision-making body, on his successor in one-on-one meetings at his official residence.
AAP leader Sandeep Pathak on Monday said Kejriwal does not have greed for power and honour is paramount for him.
He has vowed not to sit on the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty", he added.