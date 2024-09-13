‘Fake cases cooked up at BJP office,’ says INDIA bloc after Kejriwal bail

Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc, including the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (CPI), hailed the Supreme Court's decision on Friday, 13 September, which granted interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the contentious excise policy case.

The INDIA bloc leaders strongly criticised the BJP, accusing it of weaponising the central agencies to target opposition leaders.

In a coordinated attack, several members of different parties alleged that false cases were being orchestrated from the BJP's headquarters to undermine the opposition ahead of upcoming elections.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal in the CBI-led investigation into the excise policy case.

Earlier, Kejriwal had also secured interim bail in a related money-laundering case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). His release marked a significant reprieve for the APP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader, who has been under intense scrutiny from both agencies.

Welcoming the court’s ruling, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari drew parallels between the recent legal victories and reprieves of other opposition leaders.

"First, it was Hemant Soren in Jharkhand, and now Kejriwal in Delhi. It is clear that the BJP’s vendetta politics will not hold up in courts of law," Tiwari remarked.

"The court has freed him and we have been saying this, that you are keeping someone in jail without any evidence... and if you have evidence, why are you not presenting it before the court? The same happened in the cases of Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh," said senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.