'A rebuke to BJP-led NDA govt': Siddaramaiah on SC granting bail to Kejriwal

Siddaramaiah said the order granting bail to Kejriwal and releasing him from jail has further confirmed our faith in the country's judiciary. "This order gives hope to all those fighting for truth and justice," he said.

"This order of the Supreme Court is a rebuke to the central @BJP4India government, which is misusing the constitutional institutions for their political nemesis. Let the @narendramodi-led government, which has descended into politics of hatred, learn a lesson from this court order and wake up," he said in a post on 'X'.

He said ultimately truth and justice will prevail.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties of like amount.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED in the excise policy case on 21 March, was granted interim bail on 10 May for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls and has been in jail since 2 June when he surrendered.