Windfall for Telangana as an acre fetches Rs 100 crore in Hyderabad

Creating a new record in the real estate market in Hyderabad, an acre of land was auctioned for a whopping Rs 100.75 crore on Thursday.

It was a windfall for the Telangana government as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) earned Rs 3,319 crore in the e-auction for second phase of Neopolis Layout in Kokapet.

The HMDA auctioned seven plots measuring 45.33 acres and earned a revenue of more than double the total set price of Rs1,586 crore.

The highest bid was Rs100.75 crore per acre while the lowest was Rs 67 crore per acre.

The highest bidder was Rajapushpa Properties Private Ltd. Its bid was Rs 362.70 crore for a 3.60 acre plot. According to Urban Infrastructure and Development Secretary Arvind Kumar, the average bid was Rs 73.23 crore per acre against the set price of Rs 35 crore.