Winter Session of Parliament from 1–19 December; opposition terms it ‘delayed, truncated’
Only 15 sittings scheduled amid SIR-linked political tension and Bihar poll results
The Winter session of Parliament will be held from 1 to 19 December, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition, which has termed the 15-day sitting “unusually delayed” and “truncated”.
The session, spanning 15 sittings over three weeks, comes at a politically sensitive moment, coinciding with the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories—an exercise that has triggered widespread objections from several opposition parties. The Monsoon session earlier this year saw repeated disruptions over the SIR in Bihar, with the opposition accusing the Centre of manipulating the electoral process.
Rijiju said on X that President Droupadi Murmu had approved the convening of the Winter session, adding, “Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people.”
Election shadow over session
The timing of the session means that political temperatures will also be shaped by the outcome of the Bihar assembly elections, scheduled for 14 November. The ruling National Democratic Alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan are locked in a tight contest, and the results are expected to influence the tenor of parliamentary exchanges.
Opposition MPs are also likely to demand clarity from the government over repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding his role in “reducing hostilities” between India and Pakistan following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor. Trump’s assertions have triggered political debate in India, with opposition parties accusing the Centre of withholding details.
Opposition slams Centre over short session
Almost immediately after the announcement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised the government for what he called a deliberate attempt to curtail parliamentary scrutiny.
“The session is unusually delayed and truncated. It will be just 15 working days. What is the message? Clearly, the Government has no business to transact, no Bills to get passed, and no debates to be allowed,” he said on X.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien went a step further, alleging that the government suffers from “Parliament-ophobia”.
“PM Narendra Modi and team continue to suffer from the acute condition called Parliament-ophobia, a morbid fear of facing Parliament. Fifteen-day Winter Session announced. Setting dubious records,” he said.
SIR tensions continue
The Election Commission has already begun phase two of the SIR across 12 states and UTs, including poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry. The enumeration stage will run till 4 December, draft rolls will be published on 9 December, and the final rolls on 7 February.
Last year, the Winter session ran from 25 November to 20 December.
With PTI inputs
