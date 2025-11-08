Winter Session of Parliament from 1–19 December; opposition terms it ‘delayed, truncated’

The Winter session of Parliament will be held from 1 to 19 December, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition, which has termed the 15-day sitting “unusually delayed” and “truncated”.

The session, spanning 15 sittings over three weeks, comes at a politically sensitive moment, coinciding with the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories—an exercise that has triggered widespread objections from several opposition parties. The Monsoon session earlier this year saw repeated disruptions over the SIR in Bihar, with the opposition accusing the Centre of manipulating the electoral process.

Rijiju said on X that President Droupadi Murmu had approved the convening of the Winter session, adding, “Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people.”

Election shadow over session

The timing of the session means that political temperatures will also be shaped by the outcome of the Bihar assembly elections, scheduled for 14 November. The ruling National Democratic Alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan are locked in a tight contest, and the results are expected to influence the tenor of parliamentary exchanges.

Opposition MPs are also likely to demand clarity from the government over repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding his role in “reducing hostilities” between India and Pakistan following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor. Trump’s assertions have triggered political debate in India, with opposition parties accusing the Centre of withholding details.