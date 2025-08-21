“If the roads fall silent, Parliament will become unruly”: Sudershan Reddy echoes Ram Manohar Lohia

Former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition candidate for vice president, recalled socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia’s famous statement 'अगर सड़क खामोश हो जाए, तो संसद आवारा हो जाएगी' ('If the roads fall silent, Parliament will become unruly’).

And therefore, he said, he appreciated Congress leader — and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha — Rahul Gandhi, who does not let the roads become silent and forces the government to take decisions.

Reddy was speaking with the leaders of the INDIA bloc in the Central Hall of the parliament building on Wednesday, 20 August.

"I am a little nervous, a little excited and thrilled," he said. "There is no limit to my happiness. I listen to all of you, each one of you, carefully when you are dealing with various issues. I follow most of you, maybe all, to know what is happening in the country."

Recalling Dr Lohia's quote, Reddy said, "Rahul Gandhi-ji does not let the streets go silent. Facing one challenge after another has become a part of his journey."

The vice-presidential candidate noted, for instance, how Gandhi has kept alive discussion of the caste census. "He (Rahul Gandhi) successfully persuaded the Telangana government to do it (caste census) in a systematic manner. When this work was completed and I was presenting the report, I said it would be a challenge for the Centre... And finally the Centre agreed to conduct the caste census!" he added.