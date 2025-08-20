Justice B. Sudershan Reddy: Upholding the Constitution, beyond party politics

The nomination of Justice B. Sudershan Reddy as the INDIA bloc’s candidate for Vice-President of India is more than a political choice — it is a statement of values. By placing their trust in a former Supreme Court judge renowned for his integrity, the Opposition alliance — and other Opposition parties which don't necessarily fully align with the INDIA bloc — have signalled their own commitment to constitutionalism, democratic principles, and inclusive representation.

Born on 8 July 1946 into a modest agricultural family in Telangana, Justice Reddy’s rise to prominence mirrors the democratic promise of India itself. A graduate of Osmania University’s law faculty, he began his legal career at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, where he built a reputation for fairness, intellectual rigour and dedication to the rule of law.

His judicial journey took him from being appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1995 to serving as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005, before ascending to the Supreme Court in 2007.

On the nation’s highest bench, Justice Reddy became known for his judgements that championed accountability, constitutional morality, and protection of vulnerable communities. His verdict against the Salwa Judum militia in Chhattisgarh, which condemned state-supported vigilantism and defended tribal rights, remains a landmark decision. It epitomised his willingness to uphold the Constitution even in politically fraught situations.

Justice Reddy has long been associated with a philosophy of judicial humanism. His interpretations of Constitutional law have emphasised equity, social justice and transparency in governance.

It is because of his alignment with these values that the likes of M.K. Stalin wrote upon his nomination: "As someone who can create space for constructive debates in Parliament, conduct the House giving rightful place to the voice of the opposition, and as a democrat who has faith in the Constitution and in the principles of federalism, pluralism, social justice, and linguistic rights — Mr Sudershan Reddy stands."