Justice B. Sudershan Reddy: Upholding the Constitution, beyond party politics
Justice Reddy has long been associated with a philosophy of judicial humanism
The nomination of Justice B. Sudershan Reddy as the INDIA bloc’s candidate for Vice-President of India is more than a political choice — it is a statement of values. By placing their trust in a former Supreme Court judge renowned for his integrity, the Opposition alliance — and other Opposition parties which don't necessarily fully align with the INDIA bloc — have signalled their own commitment to constitutionalism, democratic principles, and inclusive representation.
Born on 8 July 1946 into a modest agricultural family in Telangana, Justice Reddy’s rise to prominence mirrors the democratic promise of India itself. A graduate of Osmania University’s law faculty, he began his legal career at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, where he built a reputation for fairness, intellectual rigour and dedication to the rule of law.
His judicial journey took him from being appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1995 to serving as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005, before ascending to the Supreme Court in 2007.
On the nation’s highest bench, Justice Reddy became known for his judgements that championed accountability, constitutional morality, and protection of vulnerable communities. His verdict against the Salwa Judum militia in Chhattisgarh, which condemned state-supported vigilantism and defended tribal rights, remains a landmark decision. It epitomised his willingness to uphold the Constitution even in politically fraught situations.
Justice Reddy has long been associated with a philosophy of judicial humanism. His interpretations of Constitutional law have emphasised equity, social justice and transparency in governance.
It is because of his alignment with these values that the likes of M.K. Stalin wrote upon his nomination: "As someone who can create space for constructive debates in Parliament, conduct the House giving rightful place to the voice of the opposition, and as a democrat who has faith in the Constitution and in the principles of federalism, pluralism, social justice, and linguistic rights — Mr Sudershan Reddy stands."
The Tamil Nadu CM continued: "As the opposite of anti-federalism, authoritarianism, and the trend of spreading hatred — Mr. Sudershan Reddy stands."
Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, has been at the forefront of the BJP's disregard for federalism: "...refusing to accept the state’s rightful demands such as exemption from NEET, recognition of Keezhadi’s antiquity, fairness in fund devolution, not halting education funds, and more. Through Governors, it has been running a parallel government and blocking the functioning of State governments, while also engaging in efforts to weaken institutions of higher education."
As for Sudershan Reddy, beyond the courtroom, he carried the same ethos into public service, serving as Goa’s first lokayukta, where he sought to strengthen mechanisms against corruption, before going on to chair Telangana’s caste survey committee.
For the INDIA bloc, his nomination carries a layered symbolism.
It represents credibility outside partisan politics, as well as southern representation at the highest levels — and a reminder of the Constitutional ideals that Opposition leaders have cried themselves hoarse over, being under strain in the hands of an NDA government at the Centre.
The INDIA bloc has therefore projected his candidacy as a unifying force as well, with support from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and regional players alike for this one man.
The contrast with the NDA’s choice is also deliberate — despite a common claim to southern representation (at least in theory).
While the ruling coalition’s nominee reflects its own RSS-based ideological framework, the Opposition is positioning Justice Reddy as a Constitutional counterweight — an individual above party lines, rooted instead in the values of justice, accountability and democratic balance.
In the broader political context, his candidature is being framed as an ideological stand: a contest between majoritarian governance and stewardship of the Constitution.
For southern India, his selection also underscores the bloc’s attempt to deepen its reach and appeal across diverse regional constituencies.
Justice Reddy’s journey — from a farmer’s son in Telangana to a defender of Constitutional principles at the highest judicial level — embodies a narrative of perseverance and public service. If elected, he would bring to the vice-presidential office not just a wealth of judicial experience, but also a moral authority shaped by decades of defending civil liberties and upholding democratic values.
The INDIA bloc’s decision to field Justice B. Sudershan Reddy is, in essence, an assertion that leadership at the nation’s constitutional helm must stand above politics, reflecting the ideals of justice, integrity and equality on which the Republic was founded.
