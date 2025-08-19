NDA’s vice-presidential nomination long on optics, short on impact

The NDA’s choice of C.P. Radhakrishnan as its vice-presidential candidate is a classic example of political posturing masquerading as strategic outreach.

At first glance, the nomination appears to tick many boxes — southern representation, OBC identity, RSS credentials and a reputation for constitutional propriety. But scratch the surface, and it becomes clear that this is less a step forward and more a diversionary tactic in the BJP’s long-running struggle to gain real political ground in Tamil Nadu and the South.

For the BJP, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal remain the most challenging frontiers in the current phase of its journey, and Radhakrishnan’s nomination signals a sharper focus on the south.

With Tamil Nadu as the clear target, the choices for the post were limited. If the BJP truly aimed to build a meaningful bridge to Tamil Nadu, it might have considered someone with a more contemporary connect, broader appeal, or at the very least, a record of mobilising support on the ground. Instead, it has chosen a candidate who suits the party's internal calculus: safe, uncontroversial and ideologically ‘pure’ — but not necessarily one who speaks to the aspirations or anxieties of the southern electorate (such as delimitation).