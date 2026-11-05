‘Witch-hunt is underway’: Sonam Wangchuk on notice to HIAL school

The dispute follows the administration's decision to cancel the land allotment to HIAL on 21 August 2025. The institute subsequently approached the high court through a writ petition, which is currently pending adjudication.

Explaining why he believes HIAL has become a target, Wangchuk cited the broader demand for democratic rights and constitutional safeguards in Ladakh, along with growing criticism of administrative decisions under lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena.

“We believe that a witch-hunt is underway. One reason is the broader movement for democracy, democratic rights and constitutional safeguards in Ladakh. The second reason, particularly in recent months, is that ever since present lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena took office, a number of arbitrary policies and decisions have been introduced that have caused considerable distress among the people of Ladakh,” he said.

Wangchuk alleged that individuals who had questioned these policies were increasingly facing administrative action.

He also criticised the administration's liquor and bar policy, claiming that the number of no-objection certificates (NOCs) required for liquor-related establishments had been reduced from 16 to six, despite protests by women in the region.

In contrast, he alleged that HIAL was being asked to obtain an NOC certifying that members of its school Managing Committee had no political affiliations, even though such a requirement was not prescribed under the applicable education policy.

“All our board members are independent and have no political affiliations. Yet, this requirement does not even exist in their own policies,” he said.

Wangchuk further claimed that the deputy commissioner and collector had acknowledged that the requirement was not part of the existing rules, but the issue continued to delay the school's functioning.

He linked the action against HIAL to his criticism of several government policies, including those concerning liquor, tourism, land management and environmental protection.

Wangchuk also questioned the expenditure of public money on rock dams constructed along the Indus river, alleging that the structures had failed and caused environmental damage.

He said he and his associates had consistently raised concerns about the administration's approach to tourism, land regulations and other development-related projects.

“We have spoken about the liquor policy, the rock dams, the tourism policy and the policies relating to land and other regulatory matters. We have consistently raised concerns about these issues. We believe that, as a consequence of speaking out, we have become targets,” he said.

Expressing concern over the notice issued to Desert Flower School, Wangchuk said it was unfortunate that an institution with international recognition was facing the possibility of being shut down.

He pointed out that HIAL's projects had been featured in TIME magazine and showcased at an international museum in London. He also referred to recognition from the Parliamentary Committee on Education and encouragement from a former University Grants Commission chairman to promote the institute's educational model.

Wangchuk reiterated his belief that the administration's action was intended to create uncertainty among parents rather than resolve a substantive legal issue.

“My personal assessment is that this action was not even intended to succeed on legal or technical grounds. The authorities themselves know that, legally and technically, this action is unlikely to stand,” he said.

Angmo, meanwhile, challenged the two principal grounds cited in the administrative notice — the alleged absence of necessary approvals and the pending land dispute involving HIAL.