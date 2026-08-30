'Short term memory loss': Sonam Wangchuk responds to Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ claim

Aamir had rejected co-star Omi Vaidya’s claim that the character was based on Wangchuk, saying that he, director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi did not know Wangchuk at the time.

An old video of Aamir meeting Wangchuk before the 2009 release of 3 Idiots later resurfaced, prompting further discussion over the character’s inspiration.

Reacting to Aamir’s statement, Wangchuk jokingly suggested that the actor may have forgotten their meeting.

“In the videos that resurfaced, he was watching my speech in his Ghajini outfit. Maybe because he was in the Ghajini outfit, he may have encountered short-term memory loss. He may have forgotten our meeting after 15 minutes. So, I’m not surprised,” Wangchuk said on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast.

Wangchuk said his interaction with Aamir was more than a brief encounter and included a detailed discussion.