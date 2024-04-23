With assets worth Rs 5,705 crore, TDP's NRI candidate may be richest in fray

With family assets worth more than Rs 5,705 crore, NRI medical professional Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar may be the richest candidate in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur constituency on Monday, 22 April, declared his family assets in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission while filing his nomination for the 13 May election.

The founder and CEO of ‘UWorld’ has left behind Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, who, earlier in the day, declared family assets of Rs 4,568 crore.

Vishweshwar Reddy had declared family assets of Rs 895 crore in 2019 while Chandra Sekhar is making his electoral debut with the next month’s election.

As per the affidavit, Chandra Sekhar and his wife Koneru Sriratna are both in business.

The 48-year-old did his M.D. in internal medicine at Geisinger Medical Centre in Danville, Pennsylvania, in 2005. Chandra Sekhar’s immovable assets are valued at Rs 2,316.54 crore while that of his wife are Rs 2,289.35 crore.