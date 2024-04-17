SC to hear AP's plea against bail to TDP chief Naidu on 7 May

The Supreme Court will hear on 7 May a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging a high court order granting regular bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case.

The petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, 16 April before a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal which noted the counsel for the state has said they have filed an interlocutory application (IA) in the matter.

It observed the said application does not appear to be part of the record.

"In view of the above, the Registry is directed to do the needful. List the IA and the special leave petition on May 7, 2024," the bench said in its order.

The state government has approached the apex court challenging the 20 November last year order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court which granted regular bail to Naidu.

On 28 November last year, the top court had sought a response from Naidu on the state's plea against the high court order.

The top court had also relaxed the bail conditions of the 73-year-old former chief minister and allowed him to participate in public rallies and meetings till 8 December last year, the next date of hearing.

It had, however, said other bail conditions, including him not making public statements or speaking to media about the case, will remain in force.