As resignations pile up, Chandrababu Naidu says Jagan Mohan govt's days numbered

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday the countdown has begun for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh.

The former chief minister along with Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan were participating in Bhogi celebrations in Mandadam in Amaravati, with the two leaders burning "anti-people" orders and policies of the YSRCP government in the Bhogi fire.

TDP and JSP, which have announced an alliance for forthcoming elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assembly, came together to celebrate Bhogi, which marks the beginning of the three-day Sankranti festival in Andhra Pradesh.

The celebrations were organised jointly with the slogan 'Telugu jaatiki swarna yugam — Sankranti sankalpam (Sankranti pledge for a golden era for Telugu people)'.

In recent weeks, the YSRCP's decision to drop several sitting MLAs and MPs for the Assembly polls seems to have triggered a spate of resignations. The latest to join the exodus was Machilipatnam MP Balasouri Vallabhaneni, who resigned from the party on Saturday amid indications that he might be dropped, and is now likely to join JSP.