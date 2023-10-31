Andhra Pradesh HC grants interim bail to Chandrababu Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for four weeks on health grounds in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case.

Pronouncing the order, Justice . Mallikarjuna Rao granted interim bail until 28 November for Naidu's treatment, including cataract surgery.

The interim bail is subject to certain conditions. Naidu has been directed to submit a surety of Rs 1 lakh. The court asked him not to influence anyone related to the case and surrender on 29 November.

The orders came as a relief for the 73-year-old leader, who has been in jail for 52 days.

The GC also decided to take up the hearing on the regular bail petition of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief on 10 November.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Naidu on 9 September in the skill development corporation scam, which was allegedly perpetrated when he was chief minister. He is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Vijayawada ACB Court had dismissed his bail petition on 9 October. The TDP supremo had challenged the order in the High Court. Later, his counsel had moved a petition for interim bail in view of his poor health in jail.