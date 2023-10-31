Andhra Pradesh HC grants interim bail to Chandrababu Naidu
Interim bail conditions for Naidu include depositing Rs 1 lakh surety, avoiding influencing the case, and surrendering by 29 November
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for four weeks on health grounds in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case.
Pronouncing the order, Justice . Mallikarjuna Rao granted interim bail until 28 November for Naidu's treatment, including cataract surgery.
The interim bail is subject to certain conditions. Naidu has been directed to submit a surety of Rs 1 lakh. The court asked him not to influence anyone related to the case and surrender on 29 November.
The orders came as a relief for the 73-year-old leader, who has been in jail for 52 days.
The GC also decided to take up the hearing on the regular bail petition of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief on 10 November.
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Naidu on 9 September in the skill development corporation scam, which was allegedly perpetrated when he was chief minister. He is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.
Vijayawada ACB Court had dismissed his bail petition on 9 October. The TDP supremo had challenged the order in the High Court. Later, his counsel had moved a petition for interim bail in view of his poor health in jail.
D Srinivas argued the case on behalf of Naidu, while senior lawyer Siddharth Luthra presented his arguments virtually. Additional advocate-general P Sudhakar Reddy argued the case on behalf of the government.
After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court had on Monday reserved its orders.
The CID on Monday registered another corruption case against Naidu, pertaining to illegal permissions given to liquor companies in the state when he was chief minister.
The CID has named him accused number three in the case. It informed Vijayawada ACB Court on Monday about booking the latest case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Meanwhile, Naidu’s counsel moved anticipatory bail petition in this case and sought immediate hearing. This is the fourth case registered against Naidu since he was arrested by the CID.
At the centre of the APSSDC scam allegations is a charge against Naidu and others that they caused a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer in the name of setting up a skill development centre.
On 11 September, the investigating agency had filed a prisoner transit warrant petition against Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road court. The CID filed another PT warrant petition against Naidu in the FiberNet scam.
The CID has alleged that the work order for the first phase of the AP FiberNet Project of Rs 321 crore was allotted to Terasoftware in violation of rules and by manipulating the tender process.
The project was aimed at providing optical fiber connectivity to villages and towns across the state.
