Not a single piece of evidence yet, says Chandrababu Naidu's wife

Though Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was taken into custody in the alleged Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam 19 days ago, not a single piece of evidence has been produced in the case as of now, his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari said on Wednesday.

Participating in a protest demonstration at Seethanagaram in East Godavari district against the "illegal" arrest of Naidu, Bhuvaneswari said that though allegations are being made that Rs 371 crore was diverted, no one has any proof until now as to where these funds were diverted.

Stating that in any case before arresting anyone, evidence should be produced on the involvement of the person concerned, she said it was strange that in the skill development scam case, the arrest was made without any evidence and an inquiry is only now being conducted as to where the funds were diverted.