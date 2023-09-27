Not a single piece of evidence yet, says Chandrababu Naidu's wife
Bhuvaneswari said it was strange that in the alleged skill development corporation scam case, the arrest was made without any evidence
Though Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was taken into custody in the alleged Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam 19 days ago, not a single piece of evidence has been produced in the case as of now, his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari said on Wednesday.
Participating in a protest demonstration at Seethanagaram in East Godavari district against the "illegal" arrest of Naidu, Bhuvaneswari said that though allegations are being made that Rs 371 crore was diverted, no one has any proof until now as to where these funds were diverted.
Stating that in any case before arresting anyone, evidence should be produced on the involvement of the person concerned, she said it was strange that in the skill development scam case, the arrest was made without any evidence and an inquiry is only now being conducted as to where the funds were diverted.
"This is probably the first time that anyone is experiencing such wonder," she said, adding that Naidu did not loot public money but was still sent to jail. Thanking people for coming out onto the roads in support of Naidu, she said no one could prove in these 19 days that he had committed any crime.
"The CID officials could not answer Mr Chandrababu Naidu's queries," Bhuvaneswai stated.
Observing that several cases have been filed against her husband in the past 45 years, she said not a single case could be proved. She claimed that Naidu always fought for the progress of the state and its people. He was always pondering over what industry should be set up in the state to provide employment to the youth, she said.
Over two lakh youth were trained through the skill development centres, and those who got employment after training are now earning lakhs of rupees per month, while some have risen to the level of CEO, Bhuvaneswari claimed, and pointed out that these centres were set up even in tribal areas like Paderu.
"Though I studied only up to BA, the Heritage company was handed over to me and I have grown within three months to run that company successfully," Bhuvaneswari added.
Stating that she is proud that women, who always remained indoors, are now coming out on to the roads in support of Naidu, she recalled that he used to call the officials concerned immediately even if he found out streetlights were not working. Later, he would monitor through an app whether the lights were functioning.
"If such a responsible person is sent to jail, what kind of evil pleasure they are getting they only know. TDP activists are like his children and if their family head is harassed, will they remain silent?" she asked.
Pointing out that cases under attempt to murder are being registered against those who are protesting against the illegal arrest of Naidu, she said that even women are not spared. "Do the people have no right to protest?" she asked.
Stating that the TDP national general secretary and Naidu's son Nara Lokesh launched the Yuva Galam for the future of the youth, Bhuvaneswari said the government created all kinds of obstructions to his padayatra and is trying to stifle his voice. She made it clear that despite such hurdles, the Yuva Galam will continue and called upon the people to join hands to express their solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu.