Skill development scam: Rejecting Chandrababu Naidu's plea, apex court requests CJI's direction

In a setback to former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Supreme Court on 16 January rejected his petition to quash the case filed against him by the YSR Congress government in the alleged skill development scam.

The two-judge bench of the apex court was divided over the applicability of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) in this case and referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for consideration by a larger bench.

This section of the PCA, as amended in 2018, makes it mandatory for an investigating officer to seek prior approval from a competent authority for conducting any inquiry into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant.

Split verdict

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi delivered a split verdict on the interpretation and applicability of Section 17A, which was the key legal question before the court.

Justice Bose said prior approval was needed for conducting a probe for the alleged offences under the PC Act against Naidu. Since the case pertained to decisions taken by Naidu while he was chief minister, Justice Bose held, approval from the governor was needed to proceed against him—which had not been taken.