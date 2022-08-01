With Bengal Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, some ministers to lose berths: Mamata

A major reshuffle of the West Bengal Cabinet will be initiated on Wednesday, in which a number of heavyweight members might lose their ministerial berths, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hinted on Monday.



"Lot of speculations are doing the rounds on this issue. I want to clarify that some reshuffling is required in the state Cabinet for the purpose of smooth functioning. We will announce the details of the reshuffle on Wednesday at 4 p.m. In this process, some existing Cabinet members will be relieved of their ministerial responsibilities and their experience will be utilised in party organization. Similarly, four to five new faces will be inducted," she said.



The Chief Minister also said that following the arrest of Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, the three departments held by him earlier, had come under her control.



"It is not possible for me to handle the responsibilities of so many departments. At the same time, following the demise of two of our senior ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pandey last year, there had been a vacuum in those departments as well. So, the Cabinet reshuffle will take place."