With BJP back in power, UP man burns his certificates

In a bizarre incident, a 32-year-old man burnt his academic certificates of high school and intermediate in the Karhal town area of Mainpuri district because he said that he had lost hopes of getting a job after the BJP returned to power in Uttar Pradesh.



Sheelratan Bodh, who runs a computer centre, said, "I was hopeful that Akhilesh Yadav will form the government and I will get a job. But the BJP returned to power."



He said that in the next five years, he will be overage and disqualified for government jobs.



"I was upset by the election results and in frustration, I have burnt my academic certificates," he said.