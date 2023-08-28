With G20 meeting looming, Haryana's BJP-led govt denies permission to VHP yatra in Nuh
Beefing up security in and around Nuh, the Haryana police announced that the proposed yatra would not be allowed. On 31 July, violence had broken out during a similar yatra
Fearing bad press and backlash from the opposition parties, the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on Monday stopped the Brij Mandal Yatra before it could take off.
Amid the heightened security in and around Nuh, the Haryana police announced that the Yatra will not take place. As per the announcement made by the RSS affiliate, the Yatra was supposed to take place at 11 a.m.
Besides, the Haryana police said only locals will be allowed in Shiv temple. Several videos appeared on social media in which priests and the VHP activists, who tried to reach Nuh, were escorted out by the police.
Only those having local address and Aadhaar cards were allowed in Shiv temple. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Nuh since morning. Police said that borders surrounding the district have been sealed and entry would not be allowed to anyone except the locals.
"The situation is normal in the area. Force deployment has been done in the area to maintain a peaceful environment. The Internet services have been suspended in the area. We will remove all restrictions once everything is normal in the area," ADG, Law & Order, Mamata Singh said.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who also comes from the RSS background, had earlier appealed to people to not take part in the yatra. He asked people to perform puja in the local temples.
Khattar government denying permission for the VHP-led Yatra has come as a surprise for many but those who know Haryana politics believe that the denial from the police for the yatra, and promptness stemmed from the calculation that :
The VHP-led Yatra may help in polarising Hindus but if something untoward happens, it will bring bad press internationally as the district will he hosting G20 sherpa meeting between 3-7 September
The resurgent opposition will get a fresh ammunition to fire at Khattar government, which may eventually cost dearly to the BJP in an election year
Meanwhile, the India Today has reported that the VHP leaders, along with several supporters crossed Police Line Nuh to reach Nalhar Mahadev Temple for the yatra. As per the media reports, 40 people were allowed to worship in the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh after VHP leaders and their supporters reached the temple for Jalabhishek.
The VHP, on Saturday (26 August) had announced that the shobha yatra (procession) would be taken out through Mewat (the older name of Nuh district, referencing the Muslim-majority population of the Meo community) on 28 August, and asserted there was no need to obtain permission from the administration for such religious events.