With G20 meeting looming, Haryana's BJP-led govt denies permission to VHP yatra in Nuh

Fearing bad press and backlash from the opposition parties, the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on Monday stopped the Brij Mandal Yatra before it could take off.

Amid the heightened security in and around Nuh, the Haryana police announced that the Yatra will not take place. As per the announcement made by the RSS affiliate, the Yatra was supposed to take place at 11 a.m.

Besides, the Haryana police said only locals will be allowed in Shiv temple. Several videos appeared on social media in which priests and the VHP activists, who tried to reach Nuh, were escorted out by the police.