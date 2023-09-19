With Santiniketan and Hoysala, India now has 42 UNESCO heritage sites

India recently added Santiniketan and the Hoysala ensemble of temples to the UNESCO Heritage List, marking the inclusion of 42 Indian sites receiving this distinction.

"@UNESCO adds Hoysala Temples in Karnataka to World Heritage List, India celebrates 42nd site," the Archaeological Survey of India wrote on X.

According to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), when a country has sites inscribed on the World Heritage List, the resulting prestige often helps raise awareness among citizens and governments that aids the preservation of its other heritage spaces as well.

"Greater awareness leads to a general rise in the level of the protection and conservation given to heritage properties. A country may also receive financial assistance and expert advice from the World Heritage Committee to support activities for the preservation of its sites," it says.